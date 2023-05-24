Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

Split

A pickup truck crashed into the security line at the White House in Washington on Monday evening. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was arrested.

WASHINGTON – A pickup truck driver has been arrested in the US capital, Washington, after allegedly deliberately breaching a security cordon near the White House has rammed. The driver was arrested on Monday evening, said the Secret Service, which is responsible for the security of the US President Joe Biden is responsible with. Nobody was injured. According to the police, it is a 19-year-old man from the US state of Missouri in the American Midwest. A possible motive for the crime was not initially mentioned.

A pickup truck driver drove into the White House security line. He was arrested. (Archive image) © Arno Burgi/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

US media, citing eyewitnesses, reported that a flag with a swastika had been confiscated at the scene of the incident, Lafayette Park in the US capital. The man also made threats against the White House. The driver drove the small truck twice against the park barrier just a few hundred meters from the White House, an eyewitness reported to the US broadcaster CNN about the incident, which occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday (local time).

White House attack: pick-up truck driver arrested in Washington

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi later wrote on Twitter that “investigators’ initial findings” would indicate that the driver could have “deliberately” driven to the barrier. Recordings show that investigators found the swastika flag in the moving van belonging to the well-known rental company U-Haul. A video by a journalist from a local broadcaster showed that the vehicle was first examined with a robot. The pickup truck was then declared safe, according to the Secret Service.

The man was arrested, among other things, on suspicion of wanting to kill, kidnap or injure the president, the vice president or a family member, police said. The other allegations are assault with a dangerous weapon, grossly negligent driving, destruction of federal property and unauthorized entry.

According to the authorities, no weapons or explosives were found in the truck. Lafayette Park is north of the White House and is particularly popular with tourists. (dpa/AFP/fmü)