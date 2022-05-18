For PT, “it is a crime against the future to sell a company that owns 60% of the electricity produced”

the former president Dilma Rousseff (EN) made a series of publications in the twitter this Wednesday (May 18, 2022) criticizing the privatization of Eletrobras. For the PT, by privatizing the state-owned company, Brazil “it gives up its sovereignty, loses competitiveness, reduces the potential for generating renewable energy and penalizes all consumers”.

At On Tuesday (May 17), the president of Eletrobras, Rodrigo Limp, said that, in a positive scenario, the conclusion of the company’s privatization process could be carried out by mid-August.

Dilma classified privatization as “neoliberal tragedy and institutional irresponsibility”. According to her, it is “It is a crime against the future to sell a company that owns 60% of the electricity produced by plants with large water reservoirs. No country in the world – self-respecting, of course – commits such a folly.”

Here is the full text of the publications:

The TCU (Union Court of Auditors) begins, this Wednesday (May 18, 2022), the 2nd phase of analysis of the Eletrobras privatization process. At this stage, the secondary offering of shares and the reduction of the Union’s participation in the company will be studied. Judgment is widely expected by the President’s Economic team Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Read too: