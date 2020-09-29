The president of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, speaks on Friday, September 18, before Congress during the debate on a possible dismissal. ANDRES VALLE / AFP

General Manuel Pavía y Rodríguez de Alburquerque was seen coming when he entered Congress on horseback and proceeded to dissolve it, favoring the Bourbon reinstatement in Spain. The neighing of the troops who machine-gunned the chamber were also audible, shouting that their lordships had been emasculated by Basque terrorism. The Pavia horse and the assault of the tricorns were unapologetic military pronouncements, nothing to do with the perfidy of the president of the Peruvian Congress and the murderers of the recent coup attempt, disguised as a responsible motion of censure, …