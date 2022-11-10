Some time ago a rather special compilation of games was released for Switch Y pcthe Neo Geo Pocket Color Selectionwhich brought together the best titles of the not so well-known laptop from SNK. Over time, more downloadable games came out but they did not belong to that first compilation, something that has now been corrected.

Thus, the number two selection is now available for all those who wish to take a look at it, and that is that some of the connoisseurs decided not to acquire the games individually, since it was evident that they were going to put them together in a short time. So this compilation program is now available and the best thing is that once again it will have a physical format for switch.

This is the list of games included in the collection:

– “SNK VS. CAPCOM CARD FIGHTERS’ CLASH”

– “BIG BANG PRO WRESTLING”

– “MEGA MAN BATTLE & FIGHTERS”

– “PUZZLE LINK2”

– “GANBARE NEO POKE-KUN”

– “THE KING OF FIGHTERS BATTLE OF PARADISE”

– “BASEBALL STARS COLOR”

– “COLOR POCKET TENNIS”

– “NEOGEO CUP ’98 PLUS COLOR”

Remember that it is also available in Steam.

Via: gonintendo

Publisher’s note: Undoubtedly, lovers of the classics will appreciate having these games at hand, and even more so if they put it on a Switch cartridge. Personally I’m going to see if I can get a copy in the presale.