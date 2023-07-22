A class chat in which students were supposed to exchange homework and advice had become a mix of porn photos, Nazi-fascist insults to the Holocaust, photos of professors with sneers and insults. Whoever managed the chat was reported by the carabinieri to the Como Juvenile Court with a series of hypotheses including defamation, child pornography, apology of fascism.

We are in Menaggio (Como), in a high school. The complaints concerned five boys and a girl between the ages of 14 and 16, even though all the students in the class, around 20, were present in the chat. The facts, however – which lasted throughout the school year that had just ended – had already been the subject of an extraordinary class council during which disciplinary measures had been taken against some boys, who had been suspended.