Nena has become an indispensable part of the German music scene. Now the singer from Hagen is attracting attention because of a corona post.

The singer Nena (60) is known worldwide for her hit “99 Luftballons”. Now the singer from Hagen is making headlines aside from the music. The 60-year-old, who often speaks about her penchant for esotericism, has now shared a questionable post on Instagram RUHR24.de*.

In the video signature on the social platform, Nena clearly positions itself in terms of the coronavirus and the measures taken by the federal government *. “I have my common sense, which breaks down the information and the scare tactics that flood us from the outside into all its parts. And so it is possible for me not to let myself be dragged into the darkness hypnotized by fear, ”says Nena.

Xavier Naidoo (49) has meanwhile also commented on Nena’s statements: “Now I can say it: According to my information, Nena was spotted at a freedom demo quite early on. By the way, the only poster I ever had of a star in my room was by Nena. So I’m particularly pleased. “Seems as if Nena is now another celebrity who bows against the Corona measures. This places her in a row with Xavier Naidoo, Attila Hildmann (39), Michael Wendler (48) and Eva Hermann (61). * RUHR24 is part of the Ippen-Digital network.