Leonela and Borre met in 2011 and married in 2016. Both musicians with extensive experience and from different musical projects, fuse contemporary pop with Latin percussion and their particular way of writing about love, they have managed to define a unique style that They have dubbed it “tasty pop.”

Nena Canela, is the project of Leonela Castillo and Jesús “Borre” Ponce, this duet currently released their fifth single “Corazón Infame” which was produced in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

It is a song that with a very original and energetic rhythm leads us to reflect on the change in personal relationships and the opportunities to find happiness in unexpected places.Thanks to their fresh sound, several singles that the band have released throughout their trajectory, have earned a space in important Editorial Playlists of the most important streaming services in Latin America.

