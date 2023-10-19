Olympic champion Nemov said that he communicates with Ukrainian athletes

Four-time Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Alexey Nemov spoke about his communication with Ukrainian athletes. His words lead RIA News.

“Whoever the relationship was with, that’s how it remains. We never had any questions. There was one country when we all performed in one big family,” said the athlete. He added that the generation with whom he spoke was sympathetic to everything that was happening, noting that there are those who perceive information differently.

On August 14, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal announced the formation of an international coalition of 35 countries ready to boycott the Games in Paris if athletes from Russia and Belarus participate in them.

At the same time, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and President of the National Olympic Committee of the country Vadim Gutzeit emphasized that the Ukrainian side would agree to compete at the Olympics subject to the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes in a neutral status.