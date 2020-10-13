Nemonte Nenquino, leader of the Waorani in Ecuador, February 13, 2020 in Quito (JOSE JACOME / EFE)

American magazine Time has just named her among the “most influential personalities in the world in 2020”, to salute his victorious struggle a year ago against the multinationals that are pillaging the Amazon. Nemonte Nenquimo, 35, could have rejoiced, celebrated the title, but no. In fact, she is enraged. Because, while his face makes the headlines of the world press, his forest is being eaten away on all sides by various voracious appetites.

So she wrote a letter, which the Guardian, addressed to the presidents of the nine countries that share the Amazon, including Emmanuel Macron since the equatorial forest occupies 97% of Guyana. And this is what she says: “I write because fires are still raging, oil companies are still polluting our rivers, miners are still plundering gold, as they have been for 500 years, leaving behind toxic sludge and waste, trees are still being cut down to graze cattle that feeds you, and finally, while you plan for the recovery of a global economy that we have never benefited from, our elders are now dying from the coronavirus, a disease you have spread. “

The Western way of life is a threat to all forms of life on Earth. Nemonte Nenquimo, leader of the Waoranis people in The Guardian

It is an implacable and dark indictment. Yet Nemonte Nenquimo is an optimistic woman. It was she who gave hope to her people, the Waoranis, proved that indigenous peoples could assert their rights, sue a state for theft of land and win, demonstrated that there is no fatality. And then, abroad, the one we nickname “Nemo” added another face, another voice to that of the cacique Raoni to defend the Amazon, affirming that there are also young people who found families there. and see their future there, simply, in harmony with their environment, without wanting to emigrate, to flee towards the lights of the city.

“The forest, she says, that’s it for the Waoranis: food, refuge, medicine, a source of happiness and meaning too.“There still need to be trees, the water to remain drinkable and the air clean. So that her 5-year-old daughter can make a living there, and others after her. note of hope that concludes his letter: the wish that political leaders finally understand that his fight is not just for one tribe, but for all humanity, that we learn rather than take. -the.