People’s Artist of the RSFSR Svetlana Nemolyaeva called the words of Ukrainian actor Vladimir Talashko about the inhabitants of Donbass crazy. Actress spoke out in a conversation with “Arguments and Facts”.

“Talashko worked in Russia all the time. And now he is doing this and talking about the people of Donbass. People like Talashko are terrible. They will all pay for these sinful words and actions. It’s crazy what they say,” Nemolyaeva said. She stressed that she used to communicate well with Talashko and could not imagine that the star of the picture “Only “old men” go to battle” could change like that.

Earlier, the guitarist of the Russian rock band “Zveri” German Osipov shared the details of the trip to the Donbass with the band’s lead singer Roma Zver (real name is Roman Bilyk). The musicians visited the Donbass, where they performed in front of the members of the operational-combat tactical formation (OBTF) of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) “Cascade”. “The best thing we can do is sing songs and play musical instruments, and that’s what we came with. We were received very warmly, in a brotherly way,” Osipov said. He also noted that Roma the Beast was dumbfounded by what he saw.