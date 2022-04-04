One year after its opening, the numbers of the NeMO Trento Clinical Center tell us how the center has become the point of reference for people with ALS, SMA and muscular dystrophies in Trentino, the Triveneto, and beyond. There were 166 ordinary hospitalizations, of which 43% from outside the Autonomous Province, with 80% average saturation of beds and an average of 20 days in hospital, 67 Day Hospitals, 465 visits to specialist clinics, 30% of which from outside the Province. The first balance of the activity of the Trentino center, in its 13 months of activity, was drawn up today in a press conference. And the data analysis has shown how adequate management has reduced the index of passive mobility of the territory and prevented acute and emergency situations.

“For a person with neuromuscular disease, rehabilitation is, first of all, rehabilitation to life,” said the clinical director of the Center, Riccardo Zuccarino who, describing the integrated approach of care and rehabilitation of NeMO Trento, underlined: “A pact that is made together, doctor-patient, because every gesture on which one works has an inestimable value for the daily life of the person and his dignity of life “. The data shows that 43% of patients come from outside the province, in particular from Veneto, Alto Adige, but also from Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Piedmont, Friuli and, still some, from Central and Southern Italy. Continuity of care is linked both to the care path of each patient and to the ability to respond to the complex and specific needs of each pathology.

“It is 13 months that the NeMO Center has opened its doors to its first patient – he declares Stefania Segnana, provincial councilor for health, social policies, disability and family – In just 5 months of work, and despite the complications dictated by the pandemic, on March 1, 2021, the clinical activity of this excellence began, the result of a collaboration process with the Serena Foundation, sanctioned in October 2019. In just over a year, we have been able to give a concrete answer to people with neurodegenerative and neuromuscular diseases, but also to their families. Of these, about 60% are patients with ALS, 30% with Muscular dystrophies and myotonias, the last 10% is divided between patients with AMS and other pathologies. An intense and important activity, where care is always multidisciplinary and able to ensure continuity of care “.

With the aim of guaranteeing personal autonomy for the longest time – remember a note – a personalized rehabilitation program is provided for each patient. From the motor aspect (50% of the intervention), to the respiratory aspect (30%), to the aspects of occupational therapy and communication (20%), the program thus enhances the skills and residual resources of each one. “The value of an alliance is measured by its ability to make a possibility concrete,” he declares Alberto Fontana, president of the NeMO Clinical Centers. “Telling what has been done through numbers allows us to say thanks to the Trentino community that welcomed us with trust and thus to return this value. Together we have the opportunity to continue to look towards the new challenges we are facing. called, with the awareness and responsibility of wanting to give the answers we are capable of and to seek those we do not yet know ”.

The activity of the center has allowed 11 patients to access the new treatment treatments approved for SMA and the experimental phase treatment for ALS. For everyone, the launch of targeted and highly specialized rehabilitation programs and projects. Not only. On the scientific research front, in this first year 7 studies have been activated, including 2 of basic research on ALS and SMA and 5 of clinical research on SMA, Muscular Dystrophies, Myotonic Dystrophies, CMT and Canvas Syndrome. Projects conducted in synergy with the national network of NeMO Centers and thanks to the activation of new partnerships and scientific collaborations, such as the one with Cnr, the Universities of Marche, Verona and Trento with Cibio. Added to this is a first publication in the journal ‘Biomolecules’ and participation in the most important national and international scientific meetings on pathologies.

“In Trentino-Alto Adige and in the north-eastern regions of Italy there are about 5 thousand people, including adults and children, who live with neuromuscular diseases, today defined as highly complex care – he declares Giuliano Brunori delegated health director of the provincial health services company – Today NeMO, thanks to the integration of several souls, to the synergies activated with the local services for the construction of a pediatric and adult care network, from diagnosis to treatment, from rehabilitation to research, has become a reference center for high specialization to respond to this clinical-assistance need for care with a global and personalized approach “.

The NeMO Trento Center – the note still remembers – counts a team of 37 professionals: there are 12 medical and health professionals present through which an omniservice and multidisciplinary care approach is offered, in close synergy with the clinical and rehabilitative experience of the Villa Rosa Hospital in Pergine Valsugana (Tn): neurologists, physiatrist, pulmonologists and psychologists, along with motor and respiratory therapists, nutritionist, speech therapist, occupational therapist and neuro and psychomotor therapist of the developmental age, nurses and Oss. Thanks to the availability of 14 hospital beds, 4 day hospitals, 3 clinics, 1 gym, 2 swimming pools, 1 movement analysis laboratory, 1 home automation assessment center and training aids and 1 section dedicated to robotic rehabilitation, it is possible to create plans rehabilitation, customized to the needs and objectives of each patient.

“The Center has entered in the wake of the clinical and rehabilitative experience of the Villa Rosa – he comments Pier Paolo Benetollo, director of the provincial hospital service – enriching the healthcare offer with new projects and important research and experimentation activities. In addition to the projects already started in this rehabilitation hospital, such as Abilita and Ausilia, new collaborations have started with NeMO. Projects that, looking at the new medical faculty, could integrate the training and research offer of the new academic path “. Jacopo Bonavita, director of the ‘Villa Rosa’ rehabilitation hospitalemphasized the excellent levels of collaboration between medical and physiotherapy personnel and with the Abilita aids service, thanks to which important results have been achieved in this first year of NeMO.

“In my 40 days of hospitalization at NeMO – he says Carlo Borzaga, senior professor at the University of Trento and president of Euricse and who wanted to bring his testimony as a patient – I was able to concretely appreciate both the multidisciplinary approach, both the attention to the prevention of future stages of the disease, and the competence, attention to the person and the empathy with which I am felt welcomed and followed by all the staff. I am facing a completely unexpected disease with serenity – she testifies – and which forced me to review several projects I hoped to dedicate myself to. One of the reasons is that you can rely on the NeMO. Knowing that I have a reference point behind me for every need related to the disease and that I can compare myself in real time in the choices to be made, gives me great serenity ”, she concludes.