Thanks to the collaboration between the Nemo clinical center in Milan and the Asst Grande metropolitan hospital Niguarda, a complex surgical operation was successfully completed on a patient with neuromuscular disease, who underwent a multiple tooth avulsion operation under total anesthesia with l extraction of three teeth. Usually entrusted to the dentist, this common clinical practice is extremely delicate and problematic for those living with a neuromuscular pathology, due to breathing difficulties or the limited ability to open the mouth. The multidisciplinary approach of the Nemo Center and the medical experience of Niguarda have allowed the success of the intervention which can be considered a good practice for the dental care of those living with spinal muscular atrophy (Sma), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or muscular dystrophy.

The patient – we read in a note – is Paola Tricomi, a young woman with SMA, philologist and researcher at the University for Foreigners of Siena, graduated from the prestigious Scuola Normale Superiore of Pisa, who received the honor of Knight on 20 March of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic for his commitment to removing the obstacles that prevent the right to study of people with disabilities. Paola started having toothaches at the age of 18. Dental and dental care tried to alleviate her suffering until, at the age of 32, the young woman's problems became very serious with pain, repeated infections and the inability to intervene in the ordinary way. For Paola, in fact, a simple dental procedure requires special attention. Her mouth, due to the atrophy of the masticatory muscles, opens only 8 millimeters instead of the traditional 4 or 5 centimeters needed by the dentist. This required general anesthesia and intubation to facilitate the operation. The management of her respiratory fragility was one of the most important factors of attention, during and after the operation, which included a specific protocol to monitor and support her ability to breathe.

“This treatment intervention fully represents the meaning of taking charge that pays attention to all those details of everyday life that guarantee the quality of life and dignity of the person – states Alberto Fontana, president of the Nemo Clinical Centers – For those experiencing an illness neuromuscular, even dental care can represent a very serious problem and Paola's experience teaches us that we can still do a lot for prevention in this area. Her smile, her serenity and her reliance on the expertise of clinicians and operators they are the best answer that makes us say that we must continue to invest effort and resources”.

The intervention “was the result of meticulous work that the entire Nemo team carried out together with Paola and colleagues from the Niguarda hospital, to address every possible critical issue step by step – comments Valeria Sansone, clinical-scientific director of the Nemo Center Milan – And it is precisely this systematization of skills that creates value in the experience and clinical knowledge of the history of a neuromuscular pathology which must extend to a process of taking charge also in terms of dental prevention, starting from the youngest “. Synergies of skills, therefore, guaranteed by the multidisciplinary team of the Nemo Centre, joined by those of Maxillofacial Surgery and Anesthesia and Resuscitation of the Niguarda hospital, with a clinical protocol that involved 7 days of preparation and another 10 days of post-operative rehabilitation, aimed at recovering every functional aspect of Paola.

“Paola's story, with a long suffering from an ordinary problem such as toothache, demonstrated the perfect synergy between the Nemo Center and the surgical and anesthetic skills of Niguarda, supported precisely by the experience of Dr. Vincenzo Molene on these pathologies , making a special need normal – explains Gabriele Canzi, maxillofacial surgeon at the Niguarda hospital – Extracting teeth is a simple operation, but in a patient with respiratory support and limited mouth opening this procedure can be complex. This limit was overcome thanks to a team of operators who know how to create specific paths together for each patient. Paola gave value to this teamwork, capable of once again putting skills into play in a collaborative way”.

The hospitalization process at Nemo in Milan took place on the eve of the ceremony of the honor of Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. Forerunner of many battles to build a culture of inclusion, Paola – concludes the note – also with this intervention represents an opportunity to create awareness in continuing to provide targeted treatment responses to those experiencing a neuromuscular pathology, despite the complexity.