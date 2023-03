A few months after its opening, the NeMo Clinical Center in Torrette in Ancona, strongly desired by Roberto Frullini, who passed away in December 2022, has already established itself as a health excellence in the Marche region. The Center is dedicated to the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases: “It is right to name this center after him,” said Marco Armando Gozzini, director general of the Marche University Hospital.