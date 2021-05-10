Resident Evil Village did not disappoint fans with the appearance of Lady Dimitrescu, and if you have been aware of the news, you will know that it already has several mods that modify it.

Do not settle for putting on the face of Thomas the train and undressing her, some players managed to get her out of her castle to take her to another game, although this time in the leading role.

As strange as it may sound, a new mod managed to change the design of Jill valentine in the remake of Resident Evil 3 to replace it with Lady Dimitrescu.

Resident Evil 3 has Lady Dimitrescu

We know that modders They are capable of achieving everything they imagine by making good use of their talent, and taking advantage of the boom for the villain of Village, they included it in another title of the saga.

Taking Jill Valentine’s modeling as a reference, they added the look of Lady Dimitrescu and even modified her height to see her in action within Resident Evil 3 Remake.

The result looks extremely good, but that doesn’t stop Nemesis from chasing you around with his killer instinct.

East mod came true thanks to ‘Raq’, who even added physics for the movement of the dress when it is Lady Dimitrescu fake does it move.

Of course you can’t use your powerful claws to defend yourself, but at least you will have all the arsenal that Jill possesses in Resident Evil 3 to pass the game on.

If you want to give this mod a try, you can find it under the name of ‘Alcina Dimitrescu’ within the files of RE 3 Remake in the place Nexus Mods.

Before you rush to do it, keep in mind that these programs are created by people outside of Capcom, so in some cases they could damage your computer.

It seems that the fever for Lady Dimitrescu will still last a little longer.

