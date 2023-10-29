Nembro, stabs his father to death and injures his mother: 35-year-old arrested

He stabbed his parents and ran away. 35-year-old Matteo Lombardini was arrested by the police after killing his father and seriously wounding his mother in their home in Nembro, in the province of Bergamo. The man was already being treated for psychiatric problems and had already attacked his parents in the past. The neighbors raised the alarm last night, around dinner time

Giuseppe Lombardini, 72 years old, died from his injuries, while his wife, 66 years old, is hospitalized in very serious conditions. His son, arrested, is under medical supervision and kept under observation by the military personnel. Lombardini also has a sister, who was not present at home at the time of the attack.