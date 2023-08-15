Netflix is kicking off the first public tests of its cloud-streamed games. Starting Monday, some subscribers to Netflix in Canada and the United Kingdom will be able to test games of Netflix streamed to select TVs, connected TV devices and on the web from netflix.com.

In a blog post, Mike Verdu, Vice President of Gaming at Netflix, characterized this as a “limited beta test” for a “small number of members,” so not all subscribers in Canada and the UK will get access right away. Although this initial release is small, it marks a potentially important moment for the gaming ambitions of Netflix.

The company first launched its mobile game offerings as a free perk for subscribers in November 2021. Until now, the company’s titles have only been available on iOS and Android. By bringing games to televisions and web browsers via cloud streaming, subscribers will potentially be able to play titles from Netflix in many more places, and it also means that Netflix you could start competing for game time on TVs and computers. The two games available at the moment are the first “oxenfree” (created by Night School Studio, which Netflix now owns) and a new title called “Molehew’s Mining Adventure“, which Verdu describes as a “gem mining arcade game”.

When you play games on TV, you will control the games using your smartphone. In Androidthe control will be available through the application of NetflixMeanwhile in iOS, you’ll need to download a special control app, spokeswoman Chrissy Kelleher told The Verge. If you have access to the games on the web, you will play them with a mouse and keyboard. Here are the connected TVs and TV devices that will support the games of Netflix for now:

Amazon Fire TV media players.

Chromecast with Google TV.

LG TVs.

Nvidia ShieldTV.

Roku TVs and devices.

Samsung Smart TVs.

Walmart Onn.

Verdu promises more devices will be added “on an ongoing basis.” I haven’t tried any of the games streamed from Netflix personally, so I can’t vouch for what it’s like to actually play them. Given the long experience of Netflix in streaming video, I suspect things work pretty well. However, any streaming issues will be much more annoying in a video game than while you’re watching an episode of stranger things.

Even if there are some problems, I bet that Netflix okay with that; He’s clearly starting small to give himself room to fix any initial issues. And since Netflix sees cloud gaming as “value added”, which is closer to the approach of Microsoft that of the failed strategy of Google for stadium, I guess you don’t need cloud gaming to work perfectly right out of the box. The subscribers of Netflix they can always fall back on any of their 70 mobile games if they want.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: I still believe that this cannot be the future… or I want to believe that this is not the future of gaming. It might capture an audience that isn’t part of today’s market, but I’ve never played a game of Netflixmore than when I wanted to try Minecraft by TellTale.