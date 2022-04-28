Victor Nelsson, Galatasaray’s Danish central defender, has become one of the players who plays the most this season. The 23-year-old centre-back is a fundamental piece of the team led by Domènec Torrent as in the previous stage with Fatih Terim.

As AS has learned, two clubs are interested in signing Nelsson. One of them is Sevilla and the other is AC Milan.The Seville club is observing Nelsson, but the proposal depends on the situation of Jules Koundé. If an irrefutable offer was received for the Frenchman, the Dane would appear as the most concrete alternative to replace Koundé.

Galatasaray signed Nelsson from FC Kopenhag for a fee of more than seven million euros last summer. The Danish international made 45 appearances this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His unforgettable exhibition was in the group stage of the Europa League. Nelsson has a further four-year contract left with Galatasaray.

James Rodriguez, to Galatasaray?

On the one hand, James Rodríguez has linked up with Galatasaray again. James Rodriguez he signed a 2-year contract with the Qatari team Al-Rayyan at the beginning of the season. However, the former Madrid footballer, 30, plans to continue his career in Europe again.

But there is no action for the signing of the Colombian in Galatasaray because the Turkish club will vote this Saturday for the new president and the board of directors in the presidential elections. Now there is no management that has the power to decide on this operation.