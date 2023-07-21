House pig Nelson has been living with Angela Verbeek and her son Brandon (13) for almost eight years. What should have been a mini pig grew into a mega pig weighing hundreds of kilos. “It’s not quite how we imagined it, but he has really become part of our family.” A documentary is being made about the special bond that Brandon and Nelson have.
Chantal Blommers
