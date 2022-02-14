Nelson Ramos was the victim of the robbers in Cali

The goalkeeper of Boca Juniors de Cali Nelson Ramos was the victim of the thieveswho robbed him in a hairdresser south of Cali.

Ramos handed over the belongings that the thieves asked for, after they entered the establishment and threatened those who were there.

The incident was recorded in a video.which is already common in all the cities of the country where insecurity is daily bread.

The goalkeeper has provided his services to Deportivo Pasto, Millonarios, Deportivo Quito, Fortaleza, Medellín, Jaguares and now defends the three sticks of Boca.

sports