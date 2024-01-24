This Wednesday, from 8 pm, the ball will start rolling in the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campín, who will wear blue for the second leg final of the Colombian Super League between Millionaires and Junior of Barranquilla.

(It may be of interest to you: Mourning in sports: champion dies of a heart attack after undergoing cosmetic surgery).

The final brings a special spice, the first leg was quite controversial and ended in favor of the Junior who won (1-0) in Barranquilla, with a penalty goal Carlos Bacca.

Photo: PHOTOS JAIRO RENDÓN/KRONOS AGENCY

Millionaires, the vast majority of parties, have been strong. When I was in Millonarios and we faced Junior, we always won

The former goalkeeper made it more spicy Nelson Ramos, who decided to talk about the final of the Super League and favorited Millionaires about the Junior of Barranquilla. In fact, he remembered the years in which he defended the 'albiazul' goal and beat the 'shark' team.

“Millonarios, the vast majority of matches, have been strong. When I was in Millonarios and we faced Junior, we always won,” were his words in a dialogue with Snail gol.

(We tell you: Official! América de Cali ends the novel: announces new coach of the international cartel).

“The vast majority of parties in Bogotá, Millionaires He has always had positive games. So, I think that the current result of the series is not only to tie it, but it can be overcome and that Super League remains for Millonarios,” he said.

Nelson Ramos, goalkeeper of Boca Juniors de Cali. Photo: Archive / TIME

Ramos, who knew how to be champion with Millionaires of the Copa Colombia and the Colombian League in 2012in the remembered star 14, remembered his golden years defending the goal of the Bogotá team.

(Also: Pan American Games 2027: Panam Sports asks the Colombian Government not to interfere).

“I remember the titles a lot. I had been in the club for many years without being able to win one and the first in the cup and the second in the league, star 14, I remember them especially. I feel that the Millonarios fan, despite having already won star 15 and 16, I think 14, values ​​it a lot and that is the memory that when you come to Bogotá, the fans remember you and you feel very flattered by them,” said Ramos.

Junior vs. Millionaires in the first leg of the Super League. See also Junior was left out of the Copa Sudamericana: Tolima eliminated him Photo: PHOTOS JAIRO RENDÓN/KRONOS AGENCY

Finally, the 'albiazul' idol did not reveal if he will attend the grand final of the Super League Colombian this Wednesday in El Campin, but he did make it clear that he will support the team led by Alberto Gamero.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO