The last few days have been very difficult throughout Brazil. The country, whose citizens went to vote last weekend for the second round of the presidential elections, is split and apparently close to the risk of a civil war. The incumbent president, Jair Bolsonarodid not initially recognize the electoral defeat against the leftist candidate and former president Lula, more or less directly encouraging the protests of about one hundred thousand Brazilians that caused massive roadblocks and strong tensions. The demonstrators even went so far as to invoke the intervention of the army, close to Bolsonaro, to overturn the outcome of the face that is considered – by these protesters – illegitimate and spoiled by fraud.

Bolsonaro actually admitted, in a meeting with members of the Brazilian supreme court, his willingness not to further contest the result of the vote, allowing Lula a smooth transition of powers. Among the Brazilians angry at the return to power of President Lula there is also the former pilot Nelson Piquet, three times Formula 1 world champion and father of Kelly Piquet, engaged for some years to the current champion of the Circus, Max Verstappen. Piquet is linked to Bolsonaro by a close friendship and previously drove the presidential car of the Brazilian right-wing leader. In these hours, however, a very heavy video has become viral in which the former legend of Brabham and Williams insults heavily Lula.

“Look who I’m here with – says the author of the video-selfie who is traveling around the world – the great champion Nelson Piquet“. “We’ll get Lula, that son of a bitch, out of here “, Piquet replies in what, from the context behind the two, seems to be a protest against Lula. “Brazil first of all, God first of all” adds the author of the video, quoting Bolsonaro’s motto. “And Lula, at the cemetery, son of a bitch“, Adds Piquet with a laugh. This is certainly not the first serious gaffe made by Piquet, who long ago was at the center of a controversy for having defined Lewis Hamilton in a racist and derogatory way.

Sad fim de um ídolo do esporte. Part 456.5. Discurso absurdo de Nelson Piquet. pic.twitter.com/YxSFXZ2jGd – Rafael Lopes (@voandobaixo) November 3, 2022