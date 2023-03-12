The Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT) last week asked for the conviction of former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet after racist and homophobic offenses against Lewis Hamilton. The lawsuit seeks compensation of R$ 10 million as compensation for collective moral damages. The process goes to the 20th Civil Court of Brasilia. The value must be used to open public notices to bodies that defend themes and issues that involve the affected groups.

The case took place in 2021, when Piquet offended Hamilton in an interview with the ‘Motorsport Talks’ channel, but the video resonated on social media last year. In the interview, Piquet calls Hamilton a “nigger” when commenting on an accident involving the Englishman and Max Verstappen at the Formula 1 Silverstone Grand Prix, in England.

“The little guy put the car in and didn’t let (Verstappen swerve). The little black guy left the car because there was no way for two cars to pass on that curve. He did it as a joke. Lucky for him, only the other one got fucked. He did a f*cking slut”, says Piquet in the interview.

“The ‘little black guy’ must have been giving more shit at that time”, said the former pilot.

For the MPDFT, there were “violations of the rights of the victim and the black and LGBTQIA+ population. The attitude of the three-time world champion clearly translates his conception of the black professional, incapable of being successful due to his competence, making it necessary to use other means, such as subjugation, humiliation and inferiority in the face of white people who follow heteronormative standards”, says opinion.

Piquet’s defense says that his lines did not constitute racism, but racial injury. The criminal investigation process initiated to investigate the racial injury was shelved due to the victim’s lack of interest. At the time, Piquet justified the lines and publicly apologized to Lewis Hamilton. “I apologize wholeheartedly to everyone affected, including Lewis, who is an incredible driver, but the translation in some media now circulating on social media is not correct. Discrimination has no place in F1 or society and I am happy to clarify my thoughts in this regard”, said the former driver.