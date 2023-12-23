Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/23/2023 – 13:16

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz resigned from his post at the Simon Wiesenthal Center after the Jewish organization urged people not to buy Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Peltz, who is a board member of Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry's, stepped down on Dec. 12, according to people familiar with the matter. His company, Trian Fund Management, is a shareholder in Unilever.

The Wiesenthal Center, which has previously criticized Ben & Jerry's support for Palestinians, raised new objections to the brand in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month after its independent president condemned Israel's actions in Gaza.

Peltz was disappointed that the center did not consult him first about the post and called his rabbi to issue his immediate resignation after learning about it, according to a person familiar with the matter. He had been involved with the center since the 1980s and was ready to leave given his numerous other responsibilities, the source said. Peltz's resignation was not publicly announced.

On December 8, the Wiesenthal Center's X account posted that Ben & Jerry's was “justifying” the October 7 massacre by Hamas. “No one should spend a penny on their products,” he added.

The post featured a photo of Ben & Jerry's president Anuradha Mittal, who on her private X account supported a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Mittal, who also runs a think tank in Oakland, California, focused on progressive causes, has posted regularly about the conflict.

Ben & Jerry's has not posted on its own social media accounts or commented elsewhere on the conflict in Gaza.

Peltz, 81, was chairman of the center's board of directors. He was also a major donor to the charity, which is named after an Austrian Holocaust survivor who dedicated his life to tracking down Nazi war criminals. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.