NAfter the inauguration of another statue, this time in Great Britain, Nelson Mandela asked him to leave it at that for now. But the former freedom fighter and South African president, known for his modesty, was not heard either abroad or in his own country. At the end of the mourning period following his death on December 5, 2013, then-President Jacob Zuma unveiled a nine-meter-high bronze figure with outstretched arms in front of the government headquarters in Pretoria.

Claudia Broell Political correspondent for Africa based in Cape Town.

Mandela memorials can now be found around the globe. In South Africa’s cities, the former statesman still seems to be surveying what’s happening from every corner, whether it’s the hustle and bustle in the Sandton City shopping center or the traffic jams on Cape Town’s Nelson Mandela Boulevard. It’s hard to imagine that in 1990, shortly before his release after 27 years of imprisonment, only a few knew what this famous prisoner looked like because no photos of him were allowed to be published. Once a year, on his birthday, hundreds of thousands of South Africans also respond to the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s call to dedicate 67 minutes to charity, one minute for every year Mandela spent fighting for justice.