Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2024 – 21:12

Former Defense Minister Nelson Jobim said this Monday, the 26th, that he considers the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that is being finalized in Congress to be important in order to prevent the granting of injunctions against parliamentary decisions.

“It is really important. And, you see, its importance is such that, for example, when the State-Owned Companies Law was passed, it was approved that politicians should not be on the boards of directors and advisory boards of public companies. Then an unconstitutionality action was filed and the reporting minister suspended the validity of the law until the final decision and, when it was judged constitutional, the law came into effect from that point on. In other words, it had no value for what was left behind,” said Jobim during his participation in the Secovi 2024 Convention.

For him, it is necessary to consider that the problem of the STF is containment. “We need to have the capacity for containment. However, what we see is that individual visibility is highly valued today,” said the former minister.

The problem with the constitutional amendment lies in the lack of an interlocutor within Congress.

“Who would take on the role of liaison within Congress? I don’t have one. And I don’t have the time. You know that this will happen in an almost uncontrollable way,” warned the former minister.