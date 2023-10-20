National suffered during his visit to Pereira, in the first leg of the semi-final of the Colombia Cup 2023 and fell 2-0.

At minute 45+1, Nelson Deossa He threw a punch at a Pereira player, and although it did not completely impact the rival’s face, the attack caused the VAR to call the referee. Luis Matorel.

In the broadcast of the Cup match, on Win Sports, the commentator Carlos Antonio Velez He was unaware of the attack, stating that “I don’t think it is for expulsion. It is not good to hit the opponent, but it is for yellow.”

After Matorel checked the monitor of the VARand got the red card, Vélez insisted: “It was not for expulsion, too drastic and rigorous (the decision).”

