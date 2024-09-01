Colombian Nelson Crispín achieved a new Paralympic podium this Sunday, winning the silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke, SB6 category, in Paris 2024.

This is Crispín’s ninth medal in his career: in Rio 2016 he stood on the podium three times, winning silver medals in the 50m freestyle S6, 100m freestyle S6 and 100m breaststroke SB6.

In Tokyo 2020, the Bucaramanga native had a brilliant performance: he won gold in the 200m medley SM6, silver in the 100m breaststroke SB6 and 100m freestyle S6, and bronze in the 50m butterfly S6.

And now, Crispín has achieved his second medal in these games, adding to the silver he won in the 200-meter SB6 medley.

This was the test in which Crispín won silver

China’s Hon Yang took gold with a time of 1:18:34. Silver went to Colombia’s Nelson Crispín, with 1:19:76, and bronze to Ukraine’s Yevhenni Bohodaiko, with 1:20:70.

“We have some disappointments about not achieving what we expect, but that’s sport, keep working, look at what we need to improve and keep fighting,” said Crispín, quoted by the Ministry of Sport. “It’s not the time I wanted, but I gave it my all,” he added.

“It is a conscientious effort by athletes, coaches, the joint work of the Ministry, the Federation, and we hope to continue to count on that support,” he insisted.

