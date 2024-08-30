The Colombian Nelson Crispin won the silver medal in swimming at the 2024 Paralympic Games on Friday, in the 200-meter medley event.

Crispín was the favourite to win the gold and had a tough competition in the 200 metres, taking the lead in the butterfly, then in the backstroke and breaststroke he gave up first place and came second, securing the silver medal.

Crispín competed in the SM6 category, which is for individual medley swimmers who have moderately limited coordination on one side of the body, very limited coordination of the lower torso and legs, for athletes of short stature or those who lack limbs.

Crispín recorded a time of 2:38.04. Gold went to China’s Hong Yang, with 2:37.31, and bronze went to Brazil’s Talisson Glock, with 1:59.49.

The Colombian thus reaches his sixth silver medal in his history at the Paralympic Games. He also has one gold and one bronze.

Colombia won gold medals on Friday with Gregorio Lemos in javelin and Érica Castaño in discus throw.

Crispin’s story

Nelson Crispín decided to begin the journey to become one of the best swimmers in the world, and thanks to his constant effort and dedication he has achieved it.

Little by little he has positioned himself as one of the best parathletes in the country, raising the Colombian flag with every stroke he takes in all the competitions in which he participates.

Nelson is 1.35 metres tall and suffers from achondroplasia, a disease that affects bone cartilage growth and that has not prevented him from becoming one of the best swimmers in the country.

He tried out for basketball, but didn’t see any results and, as fate would have it, he chose paraswimming and it was one of the best decisions of his life.

He was born in 1992 in Floridablanca, Santander, and started in sports by chance, accompanying his brother to his training sessions. Professor William David Jiménez noticed Nelson’s disability, invited him to train and completely changed his life.

