Nelson Crispin celebrates again in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The Colombian para athlete won the silver medal in the 50-meter butterfly event (S6), and added his third medal in these games.

According to the criteria of

The Colombian Nelson Crispin He won the silver medal on Tuesday after a tough battle with China’s Wang Jingang, who took gold after completing the 50-meter butterfly in 31 seconds and 24 thousandths.

Crispín, in lane five of the pool, completed the race with a time of 31 seconds and 53 thousandths to climb onto the podium for the third time in these Paralympic Games. The para athlete won silver in the 200-meter medley and 100-meter breaststroke events.

The podium was completed by Frenchman Laurent Chardard, who completed the race with a time of 31 minutes and 65 seconds.

This is the tenth medal that Nelson Crispín has won at the Paralympic Games after what he achieved in the two previous events.

She has stood on the podium three times, in Rio 2016, after the three silver medals won in Rio 2016, in the 100-meter freestyle (S6), 50-meter freestyle (S6) and 100-meter breaststroke (SB6) events.

Her best performance was in Tokyo 2020, where she won four medals: gold in the 200-meter medley (SM6), silver in the 100-meter freestyle (S6), 100-meter breaststroke (SB6) and bronze in the 50-meter butterfly (S6).

She has also won three silver medals at the Paralympics. She also once again raised the profile of Colombia, which has now won 11 medals at the Paris Games.