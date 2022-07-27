Nelson Abadía has his chest puffed out with pride and his eyes radiant with euphoria. The words come out full of emotion for what the Colombian women’s team that he directs is doing and that managed to qualify for the final of the Copa América, and incidentally secured a double booty: go to the 2023 World Cup and the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

After the feat of beating Argentina in the semifinal, Abadía is elated. He is fully convinced that this team, the same team that has gone 5 games undefeated, will be able to put up a fight on Saturday in search of the continental title against the mighty Brazil, who eliminated Paraguay last night.

“We have consolidated a soccer idea; this is a National Team that captivates with its football, its generosity, its effort. They are altruistic players, with great character and personality to be on the pitch, and for a long time: today our three women’s teams have qualified for the World Cups”, Abadía said in a chat with EL TIEMPO.

The keys to growth the women’s team

Why the success of this Selection?



It has been working for a long time; They have been managing all the national teams for four years, so a mark has been left of the competitive demand of this type of tournament. It helps us to have players abroad, who come with a different plus and that we amalgamate with those of the domestic tournament and with the arrival of young players, that has given us to have a happy, dynamic football, with brilliant moments, because we have very talented. We have a football that pleases and captivates people.

Can you win the continental title?



Of course! The how is playing as we have been doing. We had a very good experience against the United States, which is the top in the world and we showed very good competitiveness, we had the possibility of having the United States handcuffed, we lost the second game due to an own goal. In the final the idea is to play our football as we have done.

Did Catalina Usme and Daniela Montoya recover from their discomfort?



They did the tests that Usme required and he has a trauma to his left instep from the blow he received in the first half. Today (yesterday) he underwent physiotherapy and God willing he will be in the final; the best remedy is a final. It is to rescue the integrity and courage and gallantry of the soccer players for being. And Daniela had a slight tear beginning in the back of her thigh and it was better to take care of her. We have important players, at a good level, they are the best and they are here for being what they are. I was convinced that with these soccer players that I brought, we could qualify and play for a title. I chose the payroll at my discretion and with this payroll I am going to fight for important things for Colombia.

Abadía talks about the veto and the Women’s League

Nelson Abadia, DT of Colombia.

How do you accept today the recurring criticism of the supposed veto of some players?

I have full autonomy to choose those who should be in the National Team, I have autonomy to summon them for the football we want, and these are the best exponents in the National Team at this time. The universe is big, but the choice is given for the present moment. This group has football, dynamics, virtuosity and that has resulted in the classification.

What is your vision of achieving success at the national team level and not having a consolidated Women’s League?



At the domestic level we have the training that Difútbol gives us, and the specialization with international matches, but we have the gap of the domestic tournament, which we need to have players with high competitiveness; football is asking for it without the need to create controversy, what this National Team and the others do is show that talent must continue to be cultivated.

What will depend on a better league?



The women’s league will depend solely and exclusively on the clubs, they have to have the structure, Dimayor has to organize it, but if Dimayor says “there is a tournament” and the clubs don’t want to… It is more on the side of the clubs in their training processes.

Now the National Team goes for glory?



What is written in history endures. As Pep Guardiola said: if we don’t succeed, they will continue to be good; but if they succeed, and I know we are going to fight it, they will be eternal, because they will remain in history.

SPORTS