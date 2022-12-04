“Putting 49 senators to vote has to have mobilization, you can’t leave it loose”, said PSD leader in the Senate

PSD leader in the Senate, Nelsinho Trad (MS), mentioned alert “yellow” about the approval of roof hole PEC at Casa Alta. He said that there are risks of the proposal not moving forward.

🇧🇷To get the guys to come here and vote the authorities [indicações para agências e tribunais, na semana anterior], you have no idea what it was. You can vote for the PEC remotely, so this alert is not so much in strong yellow, it is in weak yellow, but it is yellow”he said in an interview with the newspaper The State of S. Paulo published this Sunday (4.Dec.2022).

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), needs to maintain the mobilization of senators, according to Trad🇧🇷 “In a pre-recession time, putting 49 senators to vote has to have mobilization, you can’t leave it loose because you run the risk of not having it. This is a warning that the leader of the PSD wants to leave”🇧🇷

The senator stated that the PSD bench will support the approval of the PEC, provided that the flexibility of public spending takes place for 2 years. “To safeguard the concern about the economy, the conviction to make spending more flexible for 2 years prevailed”he stated.

“The government has to be satisfied if this PEC is approved in the current legislature. He will demonstrate that the parliament had tolerance, trust, without having taken office”he added.

Nelsinho Trad also said he saw the recreation of ministries with concern. At least 14 should come up in Lula’s government, which should be greater than the beginning of the PT’s first two administrations, in 2003 and 2007.

🇧🇷One thing that worries me is the creation of several ministries. This increases the burden on the public machine and hinders the very progress of investments. It is something that needs to be reviewed, even if it has an initial wear. Assembling a team never pleases everyone. To President Lula, I say: take advantage of the fact that the best time for someone elected is from the result to taking office.”

HOLE IN THE CEILING

The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) aims to accommodate the payment of the Brazilian Aid of R$ 600 in the 2023 Budget. The text presented by the elected government also proposes to remove R$ 23 billion from the spending ceiling for excess revenue.

The PT has not yet specified where the balance of resources will be applied. The PEC also leaves out “expenses with socio-environmental projects or related to climate change” that they are “funded by donations”such as transfers from the Amazon Fund.

The proposal will be analyzed first by the Senate’s CCJ, chaired by senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), and then it will go to the plenary of Casa Alta, where it will be voted in 2 rounds.

The PEC needs to be approved by at least 3/5 of the House’s senators to proceed to the Chamber of Deputies, where it must go through the same process.

The transition team wants to approve the text before recess in Congress, which start on December 23.

Read below the main points of the text of the PEC fura-ceto: