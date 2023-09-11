Nelly Rossinelli is a key piece in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. His dedication to each of the participants became essential to add a unique touch to the gastronomic program; However, she is not a professional cook. The Peruvian has a degree in Business Administration with a specialty in marketing and is a cabin crew member, but by chance in her life today we see her in the successful Latina space. Because?

Nelly Rossinelli in ‘The Great Chef’ despite not being a cook: this is the reason

A not so well known fact is that Nelly Rossinelli he is not a professional chef; However, and according to him detailed in an interview with ‘The Conversa’ by Julio César Luna, represents the mother who, out of love, prepares exquisite dishes for his family.

“Some didn’t understand it at first. (They asked themselves) ‘What was she doing there if she wasn’t a chef?’, but it’s because that’s what it is. I have the role of the mother. The Peruvian mother who cooks well, who suddenly does not have the title of chef, (but) cooks deliciously and cooks from love and passion for those she loves,” she detailed in the virtual program.

How did Nelly Rossinelli get into ‘The Great Chef’?

Before reaching ‘The great chef’, the content creator became known on TikTok thanks to the healthy lunchbox recipes she prepared for her children. Thus, little by little, she was gaining prominence on different virtual platforms.

During the conversation, when asked about her beginnings as an influencer, she explained: “Everything is born in the pandemic“When in-person classes return, I started uploading my videos of the lunch boxes I sent to my children and other recipes because I like to cook and it was a blast.”

Nelly Rossinelli: how old is she and how many years apart are she and her husband?

For ‘Weekly Report’ she mentioned how many years she has been with her husband. “Us we have been together for 3 years, but it is noticeable because the man (your spouse) has very good genetics. He is 37 years old, but you see them and he looks 25″, she explained, so currently the beloved tiktoker would be 40 years old.



