Nelly Rossinelli, the judge of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, gave an interview to the journalist Veronica Linares on his YouTube channel and revealed several little-known passages about his life before rising to fame on TikTok and television. The healthy lunch box influencer told what some of her jobs were before becoming famous and what was the dream job that she had to leave to become one of the main figures in the Latina reality show.

What did Nelly Rossinelli work on before becoming known?

Although many knew the ‘Mother of the Pericotitos’ for her videos on the platform TikTok, she held many jobs before becoming popular on social media and television. In her conversation with Verónica Linares, she named the long list of jobs she had.

Nelly Rossinelli talks about her time on ‘The Great Chef’. Photo: composition LR/YouTube/La Linares/Latina

Nelly said that she was previously a dancer in an Ernesto Pimentel program, but she did not continue because that program ended. “I went through a lot of small jobs, before getting to aviation, I was a waitress, I was a doctor’s assistant in a clinic, a veterinary assistant, until I saw the call for an airline. I joined and I was there for 18 years”he explained.

What dream job did Nelly Rossinelli leave to be in ‘The Great Chef’?

The jury of ‘The Great Chef‘He worked for almost two decades in an airline, but felt that he had reached a limit, because in his job he felt that he no longer had opportunities to continue growing. However, she recognizes that they helped her because, thanks to the company, she obtained a scholarship and she was able to study her university degree; she is an administrator by profession. Likewise, after leaving her position as a supervisor, she fulfilled her dream of working as an airplane crew member somewhere else until she had the opportunity to be on Latina’s reality show.

“I was on leave, without pay (if any), and I was on ‘The Great Chef’ because I didn’t know how long it was going to last (on air). I spoke with my boss about the program and they supported me. I was on leave for 6 months, That was when my boss told me that I had to return because as crew members we have a license that must be updated (…) I couldn’t anymore and I had to choose to leave one dream for another, I think things happen for a reason, the one that no risk, no gain“he added.