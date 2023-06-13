The arrival of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” has brought new characters to television. One of them is Nelly Rossinelli, who gained popularity on TikTok with her unique style of making healthy lunch boxes for the little ones in the house. Rossinelli is a member of the jury of the culinary contest of Latina and with his charisma he has achieved the affection of the public.

That is why many want to know more details about the outstanding member of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. In that sense, we tell you what is the real last name of the renowned member of the cooking show.

YOU CAN SEE: What career did Nelly Rossinelli, a jury on “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, study and why doesn’t she pursue it?

What is Nelly Rossinelli’s real last name and why does she use her husband’s?

Nelly Beraun Paredes is the full name of the popular tiktoker. She decided to opt to use her husband’s last name when he started making comedy videos. Thus, her coworkers from the company in which she worked were not going to be able to find her content, as she revealed in one of her TikTok clips.

This is how she rose to fame on TikTok and the users who used to see her material identified her as Nelly Rossinelli. Currently, she has more than 700,000 followers on the popular platform.

Nelly Rossinelli became famous on TikTok by providing recommendations for making healthy lunch boxes. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Nelly Rossinelli

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Nelly Rossinelli, the healthy lunch box tiktoker who will be in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

What is the career that Nelly Rossinelli studied?

Nelly Rossinelli stands out as a judge in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. Although she has no training in cooking, she stands out for having studied Business Administration with a specialization in Business Management and Marketing. In addition, as has been observed in her social media posts, she served as a cabin crew member.

Nelly Rossinelli worked as a cabin crew at a well-known airline. Photo: Nelly Rossineli

Why doesn’t Nelly Rossinelli practice her profession?

As explained by the jury member of “The Great Chef: Famous” he does not practice his profession because he has taken a license without pay in his work.

I already have 20 years of my life in aviation, but I am on leave for various personal projects that I have,” replied Nelly Rossinelli shortly before it came to light that she was part of“The Big Chef: Celebrities”explained Nelly Rossinelli.

How did Nelly Rossinelli rise to fame?

The jury member of the Latina culinary contest began to be known on TikTok mainly for her videos in which she shows how she prepares healthy lunch boxes for her children. Food and drink recommendations Nelly Rossinelli They soon went viral, which allowed her to become known on the social network.

Nelly Rossinelli is a jury member of “The Great Chef: Celebrities.” Photo: Instagram/Nelly Rossinelli

YOU CAN SEE: Would Giacomo Bocchio leave “The Great Chef: Celebrities” in the second season? This revealed the cook

What is Nelly Rossinelli’s TikTok?

Nelly Rossinelli shares her tips for making healthy lunch boxes, as well as content related to “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, through her TikTok account called @nellyrossinelli, in which she is very active.

What was Nelly Rossinelli’s first appearance on television?

Months before appearing in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, Nelly took her recipes to the Latina channel to present them on the program “Up my people”. His first appearance in the kitchen was to teach how to prepare carrot bread with chicken. This was shared by the tiktoker, who did not hesitate to upload it to her social networks.

Prior to “The Great Chef: Celebrities,” Nelly Rossinelli appeared on “Up My People.” Photo: Capture America

#Nelly #Rossinelli #real #decide #husbands