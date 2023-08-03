How strong!Nelly Rossinelli He has been playing the role of a jury in the cooking reality show ‘The Great Chef: Famous’. The popular ‘Mama de los Pericotitos’ stopped working in commercial aviation to give her great debut on the small screen. Given the great success of ‘El gran chef’, humorous spaces of the competition made various skits that imitated this program. Such is the case of ‘JB en ATV’, whose cast gave a presentation that was not to the liking of the viewers or Nelly herself. Thus, through her TikTok account, she gave her point of view.

What did Nelly Rossinelli say about the ‘JB on ATV’ sketch?

In a live on the Chinese platform, Nelly Rossinelli was asked by a follower whether she had seen the parody ‘El gran chifa’, from the program produced by Jorge Benavides. Ella Nelly affirmed that she had seen the program and, before that, she gave a brief opinion.

“Yes… yes I have seen (the imitation). And no, I’m not going to comment on anything, but I have seen the sketch on (channel) 9”, He held while making a gesture of closing his mouth. The truth is that Nelly has a good sense of humor, but her followers indicate that, due to her contract with Latina, she has not provided any further statements in this regard.

What happened in the last sketch of ‘El gran chifa’ from ‘JB en ATV’?

In the last sketch broadcast on Saturday, July 29, the contestants prepared bread with butter and peeled papaya as the main challenges.

comic actress Gabriela Serpa, who played Nelly Chibolonelli, put a piece of cucumber in her mouth. For her part, Alfredo Benavides began to lick a papaya. This generated discomfort on social networks and users showed their rejection of the sketch.

