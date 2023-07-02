Nelly Rossinelli She is one of the most beloved members of Latina’s new television bet, “The Great Chef: Famous.” From her role as a jury, she has been able to connect with the public; However, she already had a legion of followers after dabbling in TikTok. Today, the popular “Mother of the Pericotitos” opened her heart in an interview for “Reporte semanal” and was encouraged to tell some little-known passages from her intimate life. The influencer said that the blows of her life forged her a better character.

What happened to Nelly Rossinelli during her first pregnancy?

The journalist from the aforementioned program accompanied Nelly Rossinelli for a whole day and it was possible to learn about the tasks she performs daily at home. Aso proved to be the heart of her home. However, in another passage of the interview, the jury of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” commented that not everything was rosy and she, at one point in her life, did feel alone.

“Yes, I felt alone at some point, when I was pregnant with Salvador and the father decided to leave the relationship there, in the middle of the pregnancy. You feel small, you feel vulnerable”Rossinelli recounted.

However, the influencer commented that the hard episode that happened made her a stronger woman. “When I saw my newborn son’s face, I said: ‘No one can hurt me anymore,’” she recounted. Finally, Nelly Rossinelli He stated that at one point he felt vulnerable due to the prejudices that exist in society. “Many think that when you have a child no one is going to love you anymore,” she questioned.

How old is Nelly Rossinelli her husband?

Nelly Rossinelli claims to have found the love of her life and today lives happily with her husband and children. She indicated that age is not a problem and was full of praise.

“We met at the university, about 12 years ago, but we have already been together for 10 years (…). Look, we are three years apart and you can’t tell because the man has very good genetics. He is 37 years old, but you look at him and he looks like 25”, explained. “Sometimes when they see me in the video they tell me that it is my third child, and I say that he is my collagen. You will never be able to (laughs) ”, she added happily.

Nelly Rossinelli is married to Gerson Rossinelli and they have a child together. Photo: composition LR/Nelly Rossinelli/Instagram

How did Nelly Rossinelli get to be known on TikTok?

Nelly Rossinelli dabbled in social networks, especially tiktok, under the theme of healthy lunch boxes, dedicated to mothers or fathers. Here she provides advice on how to feed the children of the house in a healthy way and offers alternatives. After the good connection with the public, the influencer commented to tell part of her life.