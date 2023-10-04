Nelly Rosinelli was the most recent guest on the channel Youtube by Verónica Linares. The content creator spoke about various topics, from her rebellious adolescence to her arrival on ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. However, there was a detail that caught the attention of many Internet users: the jury of the Latina reality show confessed that her father did not take her by the arm to the altar when she got married, even though she did attend the wedding. What passed? Find out in the following note.

What did Nelly Rosinelli say about her father?

Nelly Rosinelli He referred to the difficult relationship he had with his father for much of his life. The influencer stated that her parent has a very complicated character that caused them both to constantly fight. However, the situation worsened when she became pregnant with her first child, a period that she went through alone because her and her partner ended their romance when Nelly was still pregnant.

“My dad has an old thought, he thinks that couples should be together no matter what, whether there is infidelity or not, whether there is disrespect… He does not believe in divorce or separation. So, for him, that his daughter being left pregnant alone was more of a kind of disgrace.”said Rosinelli.

Because of these problems, when the content creator got married, she decided that her eldest son would be the one to take her to the altar. “My father did not give me to the altar because at that time I did not talk much with him… My father has not changed, I have changed. I excused him without him apologizing. Now we have a beautiful relationship, I love him very much”declared Nelly, who assured that she achieved this change after attending therapy.

