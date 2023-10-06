Nelly Rossinelli opened her heart in a revealing interview for the TV channel Youtube by Verónica Linares, where she narrated very sad periods of her life, as well as anecdotes from her work in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. However, one of the things that caught the attention of Internet users the most is when the content creator talked about the time she worked at an airline. According to the jury of the reality show Latinit is a difficult and dedicated work, because many times clients release their anger with the people in charge of providing information, to the point of reaching physical violence, as happened to Nelly.

“You receive the worst treatment from the customer. Real kids have to be strong when they work at the airport… Everything has happened to me, I once had a passenger who threw at me the signage of dangerous goods that they cannot carry, “He threw it over my head, because I had arrived late for a flight and I couldn’t accept it anymore… I had to report it and it was quite an issue. The guys who work at the airport, my respects always, it’s a job well sacrificed.”Rossinelli stated.

