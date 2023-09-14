Nelly Rossinelli She was invited to the program ‘We all heal’, hosted by psychologist Lizbeth Cueva. The judge of the reality show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ reflected on the upbringing of her eldest son. Although the TikToker also has two heirs, this time she told of her experience with the birth of her firstborn. Along these lines, the popular ‘Mamá de los Pericotitos’ gave details of what her relationship was like with the father of her little one and recalled some episodes that she experienced with him.

“The first relationship that I consider stable was that of my eldest son. He was the one who broke off the relationship three times. I think this was because we both had different personalities. The day my son was born, he told me to try to be together again, the three of us, and yes we did, but then we broke up again and it didn’t hurt me at all,” he said. Rosinelliwho took on the upbringing of his first-born child without the support of the minor’s parent.



