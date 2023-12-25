Although two decades ago she had had a small appearance on the small screen, her homemade and creative lunchbox recipes made Nelly Rossinelli make the leap this time as the protagonist and with a firm step to television. From Monday to Saturday she is part of the jury of 'The Great Celebrity Chef'where she conquers not only the viewers but also the participants who end up 'adopting' her as their mother.

“I feel a lot of responsibility and commitment in each program,” the popular TikToker, who is approaching a million followers, tells us. “It is important because we never tire of saying that the program has brought the family together again in front of the television and, in addition, we have something emblematic for all Peruvians, which is gastronomy. Although it is an entertainment program, it is also we have to be very careful and be responsible with what we are going to transmit, say and present.”

-And in that responsibility, what is important for you having assumed that role as a driver?

-The values ​​that are transmitted in the program. It is very important to me that, apart from the fact that it is a gastronomic space, there are values. We pass on family, I am like the mother of the jury. So, I also want to convey care, teamwork, convey that when a colleague is sick you have to help them. That when there is a fall you have to get up, you have to have motivation.

-I remember that in his first appearances Junior Silva got very frustrated, and you spoke to him like a mother would motivate him. Do you feel that special affection that they profess for you?

Yes, and that affection from the boys excites me. I was in an air transportation line for 18 years and in the last eight I led sales teams. They had to be motivated. I managed work teams like a family and always through the positive. I do the same here in the program.

-Do you miss that part of your life?

-I feel that it is a part that I love, but I also love the moment I am in now. I'm enjoying it so much that I now keep the aviation moments with great affection. and always like a door that could be reopened at any time because it's never too late, but for now I'm really enjoying it.

-You became quite popular on TikTok for your homemade lunch box recipes and that is why they called you. What do you think it weighed?

-The production company Rayo en la Botella opted for a more natural profile, closer to the public and not, suddenly, having the drivers and juries that it normally had, with experience. On TikTok I have shown myself as I woke up because I didn't want to show perfection, but rather let them see that this is how we moms get up and do a thousand things at home. My followers know that I suffer with my eldest son's adolescence or the times I disagree with my husband. And now on television I am doing something that I am passionate about, I feel blessed. I'm happy, I'm going to have fun and, on top of that, they pay me.

-Projects for 2024?

-Things are coming. I have had offers from publishers for quite some time to publish a cookbook, about lunch boxes for children. Also my YouTube channel, I'm looking for a suitable place to make preparations. Ah! and I'm also moving.