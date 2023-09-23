Nelly Rossinelli He is one of the most popular figures on the reality show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Since her foray into TikTok With her healthy lunch boxes during the pandemic, she knew how to win over her audience and now they see her on Latina screens trying the dishes of the cooking show participants. The nicknamed ‘Mama de los pericotitos’ always interacts with her fans on her social networks, so she was encouraged to answer some questions and little-known facts about her.

Nelly Rossinelli is a success after arriving in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: El Popular

How old is Nelly Rossinelli, from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

The Latina reality judge spoke with her followers on her Instagram stories, revealing how old she was in 2023. Well, just a few weeks ago she shared some photographs of her birthday trip to the beaches of Punta Sal in the company of her family. “I am 41 years old, well lived“said the commercial aviation crew member.

Nelly Rossinelli became popular by sharing her healthy lunch box recipes on TikTok. Photo: LR Composition/Instagram

What is Nelly Rossinelli’s real height?

On television, some characters may look different than they really are. Thus, Nelly Rossinelli responded to doubts about her real height, since some users may perceive her as tall in some photographs she uploads on her social networks.

“I’m 1.65 m tall, in the program sometimes I look tall because I wear shoes like Chola Chabuca’s, they are very big like stilts. And sometimes I look small because I wear small shoes,” explained the healthy recipe content creator.

What did Nelly Rossinelli say about her participation in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

Nelly Rossinelli He has managed to win everyone’s affection with his participation in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Although at one point she was questioned for being a judge when she is not a chef, she explained what she represents in the culinary reality show. “Some didn’t understand it at first, ‘what was she doing there if she wasn’t a chef?’, but it’s because I have the role of the mother, the Peruvian mother who cooks, cooks well. Suddenly she doesn’t have the title of chef, but he cooks deliciously and cooks from love and passion for those he loves,” he said.

