The charismatic jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Nelly Rossinelli, who has won the hearts of Peruvians for her participation in the popular gastronomic contest, has opened her heart to reveal details to psychologist Lizbeth Cueva’s YouTube program about her first marriage and the complicated separation she experienced.

Nelly, mother of two children affectionately nicknamed ‘Big Boy’ and ‘Dancing Pericotito’, shared that she became estranged from her ex-partner while she was pregnant with her eldest son. Before her appearance on the television show, Rossinelli was known on social media as the ‘Queen of Loncheritas’ because she shared her culinary creations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmacsudjdME

Why didn’t your first marriage work out?

What few know is that their children are half-siblings. Salvador, 13, is the son of her ex-partner, while the youngest, 5, is the first-born of her current husband, Gerson Rossinelli, with whom they form a united family under one roof.

Nelly Rossinelli explained that it was the father of her first child who decided to end the relationship due to the notable personality differences that existed between them. The couple had already separated on two previous occasions due to conflicts related to their characters.

The most painful breakup for the figure of Latina TV fWhen her ex-partner left her while she was pregnant. Her situation plunged her into deep suffering and led her to seek therapeutic help to overcome the difficult stage. However, after the birth of her first child, her perspective changed and she found strength and empowerment to move forward.

Currently, Nelly Rossinelli is married to Gerson Rossinelli, an economist who graduated from the Federico Villarreal National Universitywhom she met there and married in 2015. Together they have formed a united and happy family, and overcame the adversities of the past.

