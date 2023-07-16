Nelly Rossinelli Without a doubt, she has become one of the judges of “The Great Chef: Famous” most loved by viewers for her empathy and sweetness with the participants, characteristics totally opposite to those of her partner Javier Masías, who has a much more direct attitude. And it would be when qualifying the characters who compete to be the winners of the cooking reality show. However, in the edition of this Saturday, July 14, more than one was surprised when the influencer silenced the journalist due to the interruptions in an evaluation.

It all happened when Nelly Rossinelli was tasting the caramelized apple of ale fuller. Despite the fact that the content creator wanted to save the actress’s presentation, Javier Masías disagreed with her for being “so generous”. However, she continued to address the participant while her partner continued to interrupt her, until she couldn’t take it anymore and replied: “Can I finish my opinion?”. “Of course,” he replied after the unusual reaction of the artist to see them argue for the first time.

