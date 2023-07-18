Nelly Rossinelli It caused concern in more than one by commenting that he is receiving threats from some followers of the program, who expressed their dissatisfaction with the jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ for the behavior he has every day with Mr. Peet. In the midst of the controversy, the influencer visited the set of “Arriba mi gente” on the morning of July 17 and took a few minutes to talk about it. In this way, she indicated that she does not feel afraid and hopes that everything is a joke.

Has Nelly Rossinelli been threatened?

Since his entry toThe Great Chef: Celebrities‘, Nelly Rossinelli has become one of the characters most loved by the public. Through social networks, the tiktoker makes constant live broadcasts to be able to talk with her community and resolve some of her doubts. However, in a recent video she surprised her followers by pointing out that she is receiving threats from the army of Mr Peet.

“Fed up with their threats, they tell me all the time that they are going to plant bombs on me, that terrible things will happen, that they are going to burn the canal. I have no idea what the army is, but that’s how they put me, that I’m going to feel the pressure of the army. I ask the army not to mess with me”, he commented during one of his broadcasts.

What did Nelly Rossinelli say about the messages from the army?

Nelly Rossinelli visited the set of “Up my people” and could not help but be asked about what has happened with Mr. Peet’s army. The current figure of Latina clarified that she is not scared and she prefers not to take these threats personally, since she is aware that all the messages she receives are joking.

“They comment, but I know it’s a joke. People think that I have really scared myself. (…) Mr. Peet has a very big fan base. But they are boys, I know he is a joke. I know it’s a joke, so I laugh with them”, he explained in a recent public appearance.

