He said it all. Nelly Rossinelli, popularly known as the ‘Mamá de los Pericotitos’ and jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, decided to respond, after three seasons of the reality show, to the different questions from the public, who claimed that Rossinelli is not a chef to qualify famous dishes. Given this, in a YouTube interview for Julio César Luna’s channel, Nelly defended the role she has been playing in the Latina reality show, where she shares roles with Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masías.

“Some people didn’t understand it at first, ‘what was she doing there if she wasn’t a chef?’, but it’s because I have the role of the mother, the Peruvian mother who cooks, cooks well. “Suddenly she doesn’t have the title of chef, but she cooks deliciously and cooks from love and passion for those she loves,” he sentenced.

