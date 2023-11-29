A few weeks ago, the name of Giacomo BocchioHe was involved in controversy after Josi Martínez, a participant in the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, called him “homophobic and transphobic” and treated him badly while he was on the cooking reality show. In this regard, the Tacneño chef denied the 19-year-old’s accusations and noted that he “will not play along.” Given this, the judge Nelly RossinelliHe was encouraged to give his opinion and ended up coming out in defense of his partner.

What happened between Giacomo Bocchio and Josi Martínez?

The rumors thatGiacomo BocchioandJosi MartinezThey did not have a good relationship that began when they had an exchange of words in an episode of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Then, the tiktoker said on his social networks that he leftcryingto his house after recording one of the episodes of the culinary reality show, since one of the critics disagreed that he was still in competition. Given this, Josi’s followers pointed out the Tacneño chef as the culprit.

Although this accusation generated a stir, the fact that Giacomo gave‘I like it’Comments from his followers that criticized Josi’s attitude further inflamed the controversy. After that, Martínez called the chef “homophobic and transphobic.”

Josi Martínez described Giacomo Bocchio as transphobic and homophobic. Photo: Josi Martínez/Twitter

What did Nelly Rossinelli say about Josi Martínez’s accusations?

Nelly Rossinelliwas present at the press conference that was held this Wednesday, November 29, to present the participants who will be in the new season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, called ‘La Revancha’. At this event, the popular ‘Mama de los Pericotitos’ was asked what she thought about the accusations ofJosi Martinezwho called Giacomo Bocchio homophobic.

“I respect Giacomo a lot and I don’t think that’s what they’re telling him,” said. “I think that all participants and all people have different ways of taking a call for attention (…) Some may find it painful or be more sensitive to its harshness and other people who have more experience in life, “They can take it more calmly, it depends on how they receive it,” he added in conversation with Infofabe Perú.