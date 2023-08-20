Walking is the sport of suffering, but none more than Antonella Palmisano she is used to suffering. After the beautiful Olympic gold in Tokyo she went through hell, she even thought about quitting, but her passion prevailed and now she is at the start of her race at the Budapest World Cup. Despite the injuries and the long rehabilitation, a champion like her always starts among the favorites and is one of the spearheads of our national athletics team. But let’s find out more about her.