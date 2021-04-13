Nilson Ibert, better known in the artistic world as Nelly nelz, is making a name for himself on the music scene with his urban hits “I love you more,” If the walls will speak “and”Toxic love”.

The singer and rapper was born in the Dominican Republic, but is currently settled in the city of the Bronx in New York, and, through his songs, he recounts his experiences, is inspired by everyday situations, from the neighborhood, and also from things that are told to him.

“Music is more dangerous than the street, through my music I express situations related to daily life, what we experience daily, whether on the street or the listener who likes more commercial. With music I always express the living of the human being“Said in a statement Nelly Nelz, who revealed that he is an admirer of great exponents of hip hop, r & b and reggaeton such as Jay Z, Meek Mill, and Daddy Yankee.

With more than nine years in the music industry, Nelly nelz He is one of the most influential Latin figures in the musical genre known as trap. His songs have millions of views on YouTube, his fans are from Dominican Republic, Colombia, Chile, Peru and the United States.

Likewise, and to the surprise of her Peruvian fans, Nelly Nelz will return to our country to present her new songs and offer concerts next year, as she did in 2016 with Ñengo Flow.

“That time I promoted my songs, I sang before 5,000 people, I didn’t really know they knew him in Peru, mine is underground, not so commercial,” he said.

His most recent single “Toxic Love” and many more have great acceptance. His talent for music led him to be CEO of the most successful record label of the moment in the urban movement in New York, Creston Family Music Group.

