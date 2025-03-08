In Mobile World Congress 2025, Xiaomi has continued to consolidate its presence as a technological giant that goes beyond mobile telephony in Spain and outside our country.

With novelties such as the Xiaomi 15 series, the SU7 Ultra electric car and the expansion of its appliance line, the brand reaffirms its ambition to bring avant -garde technology to every corner of the home and everyday life.

From 20bits we have been able to Interview Nelly de Navia, Marketing Director of Xiaomi Iberiawhich has told us how the company has evolved in these years in our country, highlighting the importance of artificial intelligence in its new products and how they have managed to conquer an increasingly demanding and varied audience.

In an interview in this same place a year ago, De Navia told us that Spain is a priority country for Xiaomi. It was the first in which the firm landed in Europe and at the time of its arrival it already had more than 200,000 fans within our borders. If we do not take into account Asia, the Spanish market “is number one for the brand,” said the marketing director.

What news is presenting Xiaomi at MWC 2025?We are bringing Many news to Mobile World Congress. First, our Xiaomi 15 series with the Leica camerasfirm with which we have been working for three years, but that in this generation makes a leap on the teleobjective with 200 megapixels and 1 -inch sensor, and with a beautiful design that also makes a wink to the mythical photographic company – which celebrates this 2025 its one hundred anniversary. Second, our xiaomi su7 ultra car. I think our key word in this mobile world congress is ‘ultra’. This car has just launched in China, so it is a supernovedad to have it here. Finally, I end with a thing that is also superintereresante and that I think you will cause a stir in SpainA: The appliance line, which until now was only available in China, but will soon reach our country. Who do you address with your Xiaomi 15?The Xiaomi 15 is a much more aspirational mobile. We are betting everything towards the ‘premiunization’. You have a phone that literally the hardware It is a camera. It’s a smartphone made by photographers for photographers.

Are we going to see the Xiaomi Su7 Ultra in Spain soon?We have brought the Xiaomi Su7 Ultra to Mobile World Congress because there is definitively a great interest. You just have to look at the figures: All units of 2025 were sold in less than 24 hours. At the moment this car can only be purchased in China, but our founder, Lei Jun, has said that He wants to launch his internationalization in three years.

Nelly de Navia, Head of Marketing in Xiaomi Iberia, at the MWC 2025 stand. 20Bits | Marta Gascón

Large appliances are a candy for users, especially for their economic price. When do they reach our country?I still can’t say it, but it will be soon. Having our great appliances in Spain was a claim of our fans, since they arouse a lot of interest. So be able to bring some of them, like Nevera, washing machine and air conditioningthis 2025 is a great milestone. They will be super -consisting and share the same operating system, which will facilitate its use. You can even control them from your watch. Also, with them Our ‘honest pricing’ philosophy does not change And these products will remain affordable.





You do not stop increasing both numbers and improvements on your devices. Is there still margin to grow more?With Xiaomi, always [se ríe]. We are not going to stop with the novelties.

