When you meet Nelly Singerling (92) for the first time, you immediately know: this is not just a woman of almost 93. Her resume is impressive and her appearance even more impressive. As she crashes down on the open field in Oudenbosch after her 22nd parachute jump, she screams: ‘Aaah Jarno, are you sure you won’t jump with me again next year?’



